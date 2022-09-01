Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- What's the greatest Preds starting line-up of all-time?
- How should we define "greatest?"
- Which players were the most talented?
- What to do with Peter Forsberg?
- How does team success factor in?
- Who is the best center in franchise history?
- Statistical production vs. pure talent vs. team success
- Goalie and Defense first-team are no brainers
- Who is on the third and fourth line?
- Forget all objectivity: Who are your favorite Starting 5?
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End and Weiss Liquors.
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: Michael Gallagher, @MGsports_; Braden Gall, @BradenGall; 440 Sports, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In