Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- David Poile is stepping down
- Barry Trotz is the new GM
- What we learned at the presser?
- Narrative flipping by David
- Providing Trotz with ammunition
- The sell-off is here
- Questions about Barry Trotz
- Inexperience and pressure
- What does it mean for John Hynes?
- A Crispy story about being traded
- Who else could be traded?
