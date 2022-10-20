Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Preds give away a point late in the third
- The good and bad from Tuesday night
- Who are the Preds?
- Which game is the most accurate to date?
- What's the correct sample size to analyze this team?
- The lack of production by the big names
- The power play's struggles
- The never-ending string of penalties
- The Ekholm-McDonagh pairing
- The leaky defense
- The Juuse Saros dependancy
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End and Weiss Liquors.
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: