Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss the state of the Predators at the start of free agency.
Topics discussed include:
- Filip Forbserg has been re-signed by the Nashville Predators to an 8-year, $68-million contract. How did it happen and what does it mean for the Preds?
- Is David Poile now giving out no-movement clauses?
- What are the strategies for the next steps in free agency?
- What do we know about the Preds' draft last week?
- Who has stood out at development camp?
- A wild story about a Russian goalie and what the hell is Chicago doing?
