Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Four straight losses
- Goal-scoring pace by the stars
- Another Preds-Titans comparison
- Fans frustration building
- Eeli Tolvanen's story
- A microcosm of the modern Preds
- There are no answers from the staff
- Lyndsay Rowley vs. Twitter
- Fans can be better
- Celebrating Josi, Alexander Ovechkin
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @BradenGall, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever else you get your podcasts or below: