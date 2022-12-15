GS.jpg
Casey Gower

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week’s topics include:

  • Four straight losses
  • Goal-scoring pace by the stars
  • Another Preds-Titans comparison
  • Fans frustration building
  • Eeli Tolvanen's story
  • A microcosm of the modern Preds
  • There are no answers from the staff
  • Lyndsay Rowley vs. Twitter
  • Fans can be better
  • Celebrating Josi, Alexander Ovechkin

The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End 

