Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Welcome, Yaroslov Askarov!
- Preds defense let him down
- Aggressive, confident, inexperienced
- Penalty kill, power play
- Grading the road trip
- Burger debate: Overrated patties
- A rising star who is now a mainstay
- Forsberg, Josi carrying team
- David Poile admits a huge mistake
- Eeli Tolvanen flourishing in Seattle
- The straw that breaks the GM's back
