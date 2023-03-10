Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Michael explains his next career steps
- How he fell in love with hockey
- Best case scenario in the playoffs?
- Best case scenario in the draft lottery?
- Which one are we rooting for?
- Draft lottery conspiracy theory
- Western Conference team we should adopt
- Top 10 prospects post-trade deadline
