Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to recap perhaps the Nashville Predators' busiest week of the offseason.
Topics discussed include:
Let's get to know new Nashville forward Nino Niederreiter. Why is he a good fit for this team? What line will be play on?
The job David Poile has done this offseason?
Where do the Preds rank in the Central Division and Western Conference.
Is Pekka Rinne on a path back to Nashville?
Are we getting the NHL Draft?
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End. Check out their free game room but please don't put your drinks on the air hockey table and don't trap the puck.
You can follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_, Braden Gall at @BradenGall and 440 Sports at @440Sports and subscribe to the 440 YouTube page.
You can listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple podcasts or below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In