Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Was this the most important week of the season?
- Beating the Jets, scoring goals
- Power + speed + skill
- Alex Carrier's injury
- Are the Preds good at hockey?
- Can they maintain this pace?
- A new type of upside
- Strategy changes for the second half?
- Will the Preds go shopping?
- Bally Sports going bankrupt
- How will we watch games moving forward?
