GS.jpg

Dante Fabbro

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss which teams in the Central Division have improved the most during the offseason.

Other topics discussed include:

  • Yakov Trenin is back... finally

  • Who is better: Alex Carrier or Dante Fabbro?

  • John Hynes defensive decisions

  • Joakim Kemell hyperbole

  • Preds Stanley Cup odds

  • Who had the best offseason in the Central Division?

The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End and Weiss Liquors.

