Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss which teams in the Central Division have improved the most during the offseason.
Other topics discussed include:
Yakov Trenin is back... finally
Who is better: Alex Carrier or Dante Fabbro?
John Hynes defensive decisions
Joakim Kemell hyperbole
Preds Stanley Cup odds
Who had the best offseason in the Central Division?
