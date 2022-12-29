GS.jpg
Casey Gower

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week’s topics include:

  • Adam Vingan joins the pod
  • Happy holidays, Preds fans!
  • Something positive, just anything?
  • Goal-tending
  • One-goal games
  • Big names not scoring
  • Ownership's stance on David Poile
  • Moving up the sell-off date?
  • Which pieces have value

