Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Adam Vingan joins the pod
- Happy holidays, Preds fans!
- Something positive, just anything?
- Goal-tending
- One-goal games
- Big names not scoring
- Ownership's stance on David Poile
- Moving up the sell-off date?
- Which pieces have value
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever else you get your podcasts or below: