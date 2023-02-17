GS.jpg
John Russell/Nashville Predators

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week’s topics include:

  • Catfish toss during play!
  • Empty seats
  • Preds have lost all momentum
  • No answers from anyone
  • John Hynes tenure all but over?
  • Trade deadline possibilities
  • A rebuild could happen quickly
  • Crazy move to get the No. 1 pick
  • It's all but over

