Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Catfish toss during play!
- Empty seats
- Preds have lost all momentum
- No answers from anyone
- John Hynes tenure all but over?
- Trade deadline possibilities
- A rebuild could happen quickly
- Crazy move to get the No. 1 pick
- It's all but over
