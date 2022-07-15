There has been a lot of Preds news in recent weeks — the team nabbed Joakim Kemell in the NHL draft, 19-year-old goalie Yaroslav Askarov impressed at development camp, and, of course, the franchise secured Filip Forsberg for eight more years.
What does this all mean for the upcoming season? Preds’ television commentator and former goalie Chris Mason joins hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to give some vital insight into where the team now stands.
Also discussed: What moves should Poile make during free agency?
Plus: Who’ll take Terry Crisp’s place next to Lyndsay Rowley during Preds broadcasts?
