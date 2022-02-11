Braden Gall, owner of 440 Sports and host of The Gold Standard podcast, joins co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to explain why he thinks the Predators should trade Filip Forsberg. Wait, what?!
Plus they discuss if John Hynes should be getting more credit for the Predators surprising second-place standing in the Western Conference.
Also discussed: Gallagher’s recent Nashville Post story, “Top Predators storylines for second half of the season.”
Also, also: Dogs!
Follow Braden on Twitter here and listen to The Gold Standard here.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.