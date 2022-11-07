Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Have the Predators stumbled onto an effective way to score goals?
- Is Nashville really a finesse team?
- Why are the Milwaukee call ups always seemingly so effective?
- What to make of the team’s two-game win streak
- Why hasn’t John Hynes developed players like Eeli Tolvanen, Cody Glass and Philip Tomasino?
- Grows & glows
- Dumb things said on Preds social media (we do not tolerate Juuse Saros slander)
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or below: