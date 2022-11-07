IAYF.jpg
Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Have the Predators stumbled onto an effective way to score goals?
  • Is Nashville really a finesse team?
  • Why are the Milwaukee call ups always seemingly so effective?
  • What to make of the team’s two-game win streak
  • Why hasn’t John Hynes developed players like Eeli Tolvanen, Cody Glass and Philip Tomasino?
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb things said on Preds social media (we do not tolerate Juuse Saros slander)

