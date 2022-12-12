IAYF.jpg
Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Michael McCarron enters the NHL player assistance program
  • Eeli Tolvanen placed on waivers
  • Did Preds give up on former first rounder too soon?
  • Why did he clash with current coaching staff?
  • Is this part of a bigger issue?
  • A rundown of Nashville’s failed first-round picks
  • Who the heck is going to play defense?
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM

