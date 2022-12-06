IAYF.jpg

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • The latest on the Ryan McDonagh injury
  • How does McDonagh’s absence affect the Preds?
  • How about that Nashville goaltending?!
  • Take a bow, Kevin Lankinen
  • What to make of the Predators’ comeback against the Devils
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb things said on Preds social media

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or listen below: