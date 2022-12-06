Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- The latest on the Ryan McDonagh injury
- How does McDonagh’s absence affect the Preds?
- How about that Nashville goaltending?!
- Take a bow, Kevin Lankinen
- What to make of the Predators’ comeback against the Devils
- Grows & glows
- Dumb things said on Preds social media
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or listen below: