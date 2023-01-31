IAYF.jpg
Nashville Post/Scene Sports Editor Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Will the 11-day break help or hurt the Predators?
  • What did the team's infamous meeting accomplish?
  • Should Nashville be a buyer or a seller at the trade deadline? Or stand pat?
  • Does tweaking the roster make sense right now?
  • David Poile admits the Predators are stuck
  • Grows and glows
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below:

Listen to "War of attrition" on Spreaker.