Nashville Post/Scene Sports Editor Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Will the 11-day break help or hurt the Predators?
- What did the team's infamous meeting accomplish?
- Should Nashville be a buyer or a seller at the trade deadline? Or stand pat?
- Does tweaking the roster make sense right now?
- David Poile admits the Predators are stuck
- Grows and glows
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media
