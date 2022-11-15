With AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover in Florida for the Artemis launch, Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey on this special It’s All Your Fault/Gold Standard mashup.
This week's topics include:
- Finally, John Hynes listened to Michael!
- Are the new-look line combinations sustainable?
- What did we learn in the win over New York?
- How do we feel about the Reverse Retro jerseys?
Adam Vingan of SportLogiq.com joins to talk about the first month of the season:
- Why the power play has regressed
- What has happened with Juuse Saros?
- The Ryan McDonagh Experience
- Which stars will PROgress to the mean?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime, @BradenGall
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts or below: