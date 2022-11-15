IAYF:GS.jpg

Juuso Parssinen

 John Russell/Nashville Predators

With AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover in Florida for the Artemis launch, Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey on this special It’s All Your Fault/Gold Standard mashup.

This week's topics include:

  • Finally, John Hynes listened to Michael!
  • Are the new-look line combinations sustainable?
  • What did we learn in the win over New York?
  • How do we feel about the Reverse Retro jerseys?

Adam Vingan of SportLogiq.com joins to talk about the first month of the season:

  • Why the power play has regressed
  • What has happened with Juuse Saros?
  • The Ryan McDonagh Experience
  • Which stars will PROgress to the mean? 

