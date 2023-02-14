Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- A recap of what the Flyers win means
- How much will Filip Forsberg’s injury impact the team?
- Is this Phil Tomasino’s time to shine?
- Which players are under the most pressure with Forsberg out?
- Why the Preds shouldn't even consider being buyers at the trade deadline
- The latest on the Zachary L’Heureux suspension
- Grows & glows
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: