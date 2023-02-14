IAYF.jpg
Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • A recap of what the Flyers win means
  • How much will Filip Forsberg’s injury impact the team?
  • Is this Phil Tomasino’s time to shine?
  • Which players are under the most pressure with Forsberg out?
  • Why the Preds shouldn't even consider being buyers at the trade deadline
  • The latest on the Zachary L’Heureux suspension
  • Grows & glows

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode