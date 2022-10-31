Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Why do the Predators allow Juuse Saros to face so many shots?
- An explanation of why plus/minus is an undervalued statistic
- Pick a freaking line combination and stick with it, John Hynes!
- Is a lack of chemistry the Preds’ biggest problem?
- Will we potentially see the HERD line disbanded?
- Does Nashville need to trade for a top-six scorer?
- Grows & glows
- Dumb things said on Preds social media (tank for Bedard, anyone?)
