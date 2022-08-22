Longtime Preds reporter Jeremy K. Gover stops by the It’s All Your Fault studio to discuss David Poile’s offseason moves. Most notably: Has the general manager done enough to convince fans this team could be playoffs — maybe even Cup (???) — contenders come spring?
Also discussed: Where will new additions Nino Niederreiter and Ryan McDonagh fit in the lineup? Is Eelie Tolvanen destined for the fourth line? And Michael Gallagher tells us who to keep an eye on when rookie camp starts in a couple weeks.
Plus: Nashville will host the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft next year. It’s kind of a big deal! Listen up to find out why.
Follow Jeremy K. Gover on Twitter at @ItsGovertime.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In