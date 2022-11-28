IAYF.jpg

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey with Predators senior content manager and beat reporter Emma Lingan.

This week's topics include:

  • The latest on the water main break at Bridgestone Arena
  • What is life like as the Predators team reporter?
  • What’s been Emma’s favorite moment on the Preds beat?
  • How did she get her start in sports media?
  • The challenges of being a woman working in sports
  • What upcoming game on the schedule is Emma most looking forward to?

