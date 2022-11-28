Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey with Predators senior content manager and beat reporter Emma Lingan.
This week's topics include:
- The latest on the water main break at Bridgestone Arena
- What is life like as the Predators team reporter?
- What’s been Emma’s favorite moment on the Preds beat?
- How did she get her start in sports media?
- The challenges of being a woman working in sports
- What upcoming game on the schedule is Emma most looking forward to?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Follow Emma on Twitter: @Emma_Lingan
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: