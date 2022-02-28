Jeremy K. Gover returns to IAYF to share all his Super Bowl secrets. Gover, a Nashville correspondent for AP radio, was there for the whole week’s worth of events, from the NFL Honors ceremony to the post-game presser with the Cincinnati Bengals.
What was it like to cover such a momentous event as a member of the media? How were the Bengals feeling after the loss? And what unofficial souvenir did Gover get to bring home from the big game?
Also discussed: Word on the street (aka Twitter) is that GM David Poile is “shopping” Filip Forsberg. Should fans who want him to stay in Smashville be concerned?
Plus: The Stadium Series is this weekend! Does the team have a chance against the reigning — and back-to-back — Stanley Cup champions?
Note: This week’s episode was recorded before Pekka Rinne’s retirement ceremony on Thursday night. Read more about that — and see tons of great photos — here.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
