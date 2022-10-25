Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Why can’t the Preds keep a lead in the third period?
- For the love of Mike, stop taking penalties!
- Is the team’s physical identity to blame for the seeming lack of discipline?
- Can Roman Josi find his groove?
- Who’s to blame for all of the goals allowed: Juuse Saros? The defense? Both?
- Grows & glows
- Dumb things said on Preds social media: Are you superstitious or just a little stitious?
