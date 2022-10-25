IAYF.jpg

Roman Josi

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Why can’t the Preds keep a lead in the third period?
  • For the love of Mike, stop taking penalties!
  • Is the team’s physical identity to blame for the seeming lack of discipline?
  • Can Roman Josi find his groove?
  • Who’s to blame for all of the goals allowed: Juuse Saros? The defense? Both?
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb things said on Preds social media: Are you superstitious or just a little stitious?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or below:

Listen to "Plenty of blame to go around" on Spreaker.