IAYF.jpg
David Russell/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio correspondent Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Why has the Predators' power play been so bad?
  • Why has the penalty kill been equally as bad?
  • Will the Ryan McDonagh/Mattias Ekholm pairing figure things out?
  • Does Dallas just have Nashville's number?
  • Glows and grows from the weekend
  • The debut of "Dumb things said on Preds social media"

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:

Listen to "It's All Your Fault" on Spreaker.