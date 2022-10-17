Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio correspondent Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Why has the Predators' power play been so bad?
- Why has the penalty kill been equally as bad?
- Will the Ryan McDonagh/Mattias Ekholm pairing figure things out?
- Does Dallas just have Nashville's number?
- Glows and grows from the weekend
- The debut of "Dumb things said on Preds social media"
