Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Recapping Nashville’s overtime loss to Colorado
- Are you encouraged by the team’s last three games?
- What’s wrong with the offense and how does it get fixed?
- Why does it feel like the team’s stars aren’t carrying their weight?
- Grows & glows
- More Tommy Novak, please!
- Our New Year’s resolutions for the Predators
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: