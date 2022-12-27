IAYF.jpg
Casey Gower

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Recapping Nashville’s overtime loss to Colorado
  • Are you encouraged by the team’s last three games?
  • What’s wrong with the offense and how does it get fixed?
  • Why does it feel like the team’s stars aren’t carrying their weight?
  • Grows & glows
  • More Tommy Novak, please!
  • Our New Year’s resolutions for the Predators

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: