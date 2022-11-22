Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Well, well, well how the turn tables…
- Suddenly the Predators are red-hot. What’s changed?
- Has Nashville finally fixed its power play?
- What’s gotten into Roman Josi?
- Why did it take so long to pair Josi and Ryan McDonagh together?
- Juuso Parssinen; more like Juuso good
- Grows and glows
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever else you get your podcasts, or listen below: