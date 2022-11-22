IAYF.jpg
David Russell/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Well, well, well how the turn tables…
  • Suddenly the Predators are red-hot. What’s changed?
  • Has Nashville finally fixed its power play?
  • What’s gotten into Roman Josi?
  • Why did it take so long to pair Josi and Ryan McDonagh together?
  • Juuso Parssinen; more like Juuso good
  • Grows and glows

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever else you get your podcasts, or listen below: