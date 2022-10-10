IAYF.jpg
Photo via Nashville Predators

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by special guest Robby Stanley, host of Robby & Rexrode on ESPN 102.5 & 106.3 The Game, to talk Nashville Predators.

This week's topics include:

  • A recap of the Global Series in Prague
  • What is going on with Philip Tomasino?
  • Does Kiefer Sherwood have staying power in the Preds lineup?
  • The new guys make a strong first impression
  • How about that chemistry between Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen!
  • What to make of the Ryan McDonagh/Mattis Ekholm pairing
  • What are realistic expectations for Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen?
  • Is this it for Connor Ingram in Nashville?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:

Listen to "Is Philip Tomasino in the Doghouse?" on Spreaker.