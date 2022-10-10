Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by special guest Robby Stanley, host of Robby & Rexrode on ESPN 102.5 & 106.3 The Game, to talk Nashville Predators.
This week's topics include:
- A recap of the Global Series in Prague
- What is going on with Philip Tomasino?
- Does Kiefer Sherwood have staying power in the Preds lineup?
- The new guys make a strong first impression
- How about that chemistry between Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen!
- What to make of the Ryan McDonagh/Mattis Ekholm pairing
- What are realistic expectations for Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen?
- Is this it for Connor Ingram in Nashville?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: