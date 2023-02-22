IAYF.jpg
Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • What did David Poile’s comments Tuesday tell us about the trade deadline?
  • Is a rebuild in the Predators’ future?
  • Are fans opposed to a “reset?”
  • Is what’s best for Poile directly opposed to what’s best for the team?
  • The case for and against trading Juuse Saros
  • Grows & glows

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: