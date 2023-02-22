Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- What did David Poile’s comments Tuesday tell us about the trade deadline?
- Is a rebuild in the Predators’ future?
- Are fans opposed to a “reset?”
- Is what’s best for Poile directly opposed to what’s best for the team?
- The case for and against trading Juuse Saros
- Grows & glows
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
