Casey Gower

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Pete Weber
  • Three straight wins has Nashville right back in the playoff race
  • The Predators are taking their fans on a roller coaster ride
  • Does the next two weeks define the season?
  • Is Tommy Novak the next Tanner Jeannot?
  • We answer a great fan question about the future of the franchise
  • Which Preds forward prospect has the highest ceiling?
  • Grows & glows

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: