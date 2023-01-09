Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Pete Weber
- Three straight wins has Nashville right back in the playoff race
- The Predators are taking their fans on a roller coaster ride
- Does the next two weeks define the season?
- Is Tommy Novak the next Tanner Jeannot?
- We answer a great fan question about the future of the franchise
- Which Preds forward prospect has the highest ceiling?
- Grows & glows
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
