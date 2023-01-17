Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Why the only consistent thing about Nashville is its inconsistency
- Are the Preds better served going all-in on the playoffs or focusing on the draft?
- Who’s more at fault for the Eeli Tolvanen situation: John Hynes or David Poile?
- Hynes’ awful track record with Predators’ top prospects
- Jusso Parssinen drawing Nico Hischier/Calle Jarnkrok comparisons
- Grows & glows
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
