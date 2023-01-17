IAYF.jpg

Eeli Tolvanen

 David Russell/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Why the only consistent thing about Nashville is its inconsistency
  • Are the Preds better served going all-in on the playoffs or focusing on the draft?
  • Who’s more at fault for the Eeli Tolvanen situation: John Hynes or David Poile?
  • Hynes’ awful track record with Predators’ top prospects
  • Jusso Parssinen drawing Nico Hischier/Calle Jarnkrok comparisons
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: