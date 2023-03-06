IAYF.jpg
Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Michael says goodbye
  • Young guys getting key playing time
  • How about that power play!
  • Do the Preds have an improbable playoff run in them?
  • How did the players react to the flurry of trades?
  • Does Tyson Barrie have a roster spot next year?
  • How will Barry Trotz work with Nashville’s 3 assistant GMs?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts