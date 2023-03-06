Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Michael says goodbye
- Young guys getting key playing time
- How about that power play!
- Do the Preds have an improbable playoff run in them?
- How did the players react to the flurry of trades?
- Does Tyson Barrie have a roster spot next year?
- How will Barry Trotz work with Nashville’s 3 assistant GMs?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: