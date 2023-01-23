Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- We can finally stop wondering when Cole Smith will score his first NHL goal
- Comparing Smith and Phil Tomasino at the 40-game mark the last two years
- Why do the Preds blow so many leads?
- What’s the solution?
- What do we make of Matt Duchene’s “Keep believing” message from Saturday?
- Have the players acknowledged there’s a problem?
- Grows & glows
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts