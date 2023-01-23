IAYF.jpg

Matt Duchene

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • We can finally stop wondering when Cole Smith will score his first NHL goal
  • Comparing Smith and Phil Tomasino at the 40-game mark the last two years
  • Why do the Preds blow so many leads? 
  • What’s the solution?
  • What do we make of Matt Duchene’s “Keep believing” message from Saturday?
  • Have the players acknowledged there’s a problem?
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: