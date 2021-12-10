Not many NHLers will sign up to fight 6-foot-9 New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara once, let alone twice.
However, Nashville Predators forward Yakov Trenin is no ordinary man.
The 24-year-old Russian buckled Chara in their first go-round two seasons ago when he was a rookie and Chara was with the Boston Bruins. Trenin is one of the rare players who has not only been a willing combatant but also held his own with the hulking 44-year-old Slovak. After all, Trenin does have a degree as a boxing trainer.
“It’s actually funny, he got that fight [against Chara] a couple years ago, and when he got back to Milwaukee, we were laughing about it,” Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen recalled of the first scrap between the two players. “I saw him square off again and was like, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ But he did a really good job and Yak is a really tough guy. His face didn’t look really good after that, but he came back and fought and scored a really nice goal.”
In Thursday’s 4-3 Predators win over the Islanders, it was Trenin versus Chara: Part II, although this time, Trenin left with a few more battle scars than last time.
To be fair, however, he was fighting with his jersey over his head half the time as most of the blows Chara landed Trenin didn’t see coming.
“That’s got to be the pinnacle, I think,” Predators forward Colton Sissons joked of Trenin’s second fight with Chara on Thursday. “It’s super impressive a young guy like that, matching up with Chara — a tough customer, a massive customer — and hanging in there and doing a heck of a job. He’s certainly earned the goal after that.”
Trenin’s face was bloody enough that he went straight to the locker room to get patched up. He received seven stitches, returned to the game, and promptly scored the game-tying goal for Nashville with seven and a half minutes left in the third period.
Predators general manager David Poile and head coach John Hynes have worked tirelessly the last two-plus years to build a team that they believe is tough to play against — a team that doesn’t back down from a challenge. A team of Yakov Trenins, if you will.
“I was really impressed with him,” Hynes said. “He gets the big hit, he fights Chara, he stands in there, you know, that was an unbelievable fight by both guys. But just the toughness the kid has. … He comes back out and plays great and continues to play his game. There was zero intimidation after that fight. He was physical, he scored the game-tying goal, and that’s a little bit indicative of our team. … I give Trenin all the credit in the world, he’s not going to back down, he stood right in there and great for him.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.