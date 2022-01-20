Following a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators seem to have taken a step back from the world beaters they appeared to be throughout December and early January.
Mired in their longest losing streak since November 2019, self-inflicted mistakes such as an ineffective forecheck, a combined 50 giveaways in their last four games, and a penalty kill operating at a lowly 41.6 percent seem to be doing the Predators in.
But with exactly half the season left, is it time to start worrying about the Predators, once the leaders of both the Central Division and Western Conference?
"There's times where it goes really well for you and you're clicking on all cylinders and you find ways to win,” Predators coach John Hynes said. "And now we're in a situation where you're going to go through over 82 games where the details in your game slip, the consistency level in your game slips and you can't get too low either.
"… We have to focus on what we can control, and the only thing we can control is not what has happened. … That message is the same — win, lose, good streak, tough streak — it's about what you can control, and what we can control.”
What the Predators can’t control are injuries, COVID-related issues and flat-out bad luck.
They had a few Grade-A scoring chances in Tuesday’s loss to Vancouver that didn’t bounce their way — such as Roman Josi ringing a shot or two off the post — and they ran into a red-hot goalie in Thatcher Demko, who saved 31 of 32 shots.
“I think [Monday against St. Louis] was the battle, and [Tuesday] we came out slow and soft, but I think we had our looks throughout the game,” said forward Philip Tomasino, who scored Nashville’s lone goal against the Canucks. “You’ve got to give their goalie a lot of credit, he made a lot of nice saves on us. If a few bounces might’ve gone in, it could’ve been a different game, but I think we’ve got to look back at this one and continue to get better.”
The team has also been without several top players for varying stretches in January including Filip Forsberg, Yakov Trenin, Tomasino and Mattias Ekholm (COVID protocol) and defensemen Dante Fabbro, Mark Borowiecki and Phillippe Myers (injuries).
Finding consistency in a seemingly ever-changing lineup has made for quite the challenge in terms of playing with consistency.
"The details of our game have to be better," Hynes said. "We've got to coach it better; the players have to play it better and we just weren't at a level that is going to be good enough with the details of our game to be at our best.
“We've had some good stretches here, and right now the attention to detail we need to play with, the consistency level needs to be better, and that's what we want to focus on here. We're not playing the way that we need to play to be able to give ourselves a chance to win."
Considering the Predators’ run of 12 wins in 14 games from Dec. 4 through Jan. 11, they were due to regress to the mean at some point, right? Despite the four-game losing streak, the Predators are just four points back of the Central-leading Colorado Avalanche.
