Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes had a simple message for those concerned about why Philip Tomasino was not in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes 48 hours after making his NHL debut.
“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” Hynes said, stating his decision to instead play Rocco Grimaldi last Saturday was more about giving Tomasino a breather than an actual reflection of the 20-year-old’s performance.
Cody Glass’ situation, on the other hand, may be a different story.
The Predators sent Glass to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Sunday and called up center Tommy Novak to take his place. Hynes was more forthright with his thoughts on Glass, stating the 22-year-old center just isn’t ready to be an effective contributor at the NHL level right now.
“Coming to a new organization ... he just needed a little bit more time,” Hynes remarked. “…We feel like he’s going to be an important guy for us, but right now what’s best for him is to be able to go play in Milwaukee, play top-line minutes, play first power play minutes, get some touches and be able to produce and play a big role, work on his faceoffs and get himself up and running a little better.
“Then when he does that, you’re getting a player that’s coming back in with some confidence and some substance to his game, that’s ready to come and perform the way that we know he can perform and he wants to perform at this level…We think it’s what in the best interest of the player right now in order for him to be able to come back and help us.”
Glass’ situation could be one of many season-long ventures in dealing with doing what’s best for player development. The Predators are stocked with plenty of young, talented, capable players who have piqued the interest of the fans.
But similar to Egor Afanasyev, whom General manager David Poile said was close to making the opening-night roster, and Jeremy Davies, whom Hynes described as an NHL defenseman playing in the AHL, this won’t be the last time the team has to make the tough decision to keep a prospect stashed in Milwaukee — where he can play regularly and develop quicker than he would in limited opportunities in Nashville.
“It’s a balancing act of doing what’s right for the player and what’s right for the team,” Hynes said. “There’s a lot of teams that rush it. And when you rush it, you can ruin the player.
“…I think the hardest thing for a young guy in the NHL is, it’s great to be here, but it’s not a league to gain confidence. It’s not a league to find yourself. You’ve got to be ready to go.”
Poile spent the offseason trying to sell the fan base on the competitive transition he believes the franchise to be in.
And if Hynes is half the developmental coach Poile believes him to be, then the Predators should be in decent shape this season. But the bigger picture — the one that Poile and Hynes have seemingly neglected to address directly — is that whatever you want to label the current state of the Predators, a roster with 10 players 25 or younger will require some time to gel.
After all, Nashville went from the fourth-oldest team in the NHL last year to the sixth-youngest this year.
“You can just say, ‘Play young guys,’ but you’re dealing with two things,” Hynes said. “You’re giving them opportunities, but are they going to be able to be successful, and are they going to be able to contribute and help (us) win? … If you have a player like (Mathieu) Olivier or Tanner (Jeannot), they may have played 10, 11 minutes, and for them and their game, if they get three hits, block some shots, drive the net, they’re going to come away from that game feeling good about themselves.
“But if they’re younger (offensive) players, and they can’t get anything going and then playing lesser minutes, it (gets tough) at this level to build up that (confidence).”
