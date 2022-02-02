Only three goaltenders in Nashville Predators franchise history have won 100 games or more, and Juuse Saros is now one of them.
Saros stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. His 24th win of the season put him in an exclusive club with Pekka Rinne (369) and Tomas Vokoun (191). Saros is currently three years ahead of the pace set by Rinne, who earned his 100th career win at age 29.
His 100 wins are also the most among active goaltenders age 26 or younger.
“It’s pretty cool,” Saros said. “You don’t really think about those things growing up; you just try to make it to the NHL. But yeah, obviously, I’ve played with a lot of good guys on good teams, so they’ve helped me getting to [win 100].”
“You know, 100 wins is a great benchmark for him,” Predators coach John Hynes added. “I think he’s just coming into his own as a player and a person. At this level, being a starter, he’s been excellent.”
The argument could be made that Saros has been the best goalie in the NHL since the second half of last season. In fact, the numbers support it.
Since March 15, 2021, Saros leads the league in wins (40), save percentage (.933) and goals-against average (2.17), and his five shutouts are the third-most over that span.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth at least in my time here from when he came in for the first couple months before the pandemic and started to really push to get more games,” Hynes said. “Then he got his first playoff experience in the bubble and came back as the starter last year and really found his footing and continued to move forward.”
Saros’ 24 wins this season are tied for the second-most in the NHL this season, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy. No other goalie in the league has more starts with a save percentage of .900 or better than Saros’ 29.
The 26-year-old Finn has faced the most shots (1,210) and made the most saves (1,122) of any goalie in the league, and he ranks third in save percentage (.927) and eighth in goals-against average (2.35). Saros also ranks third in even strength save percentage (.933) and seventh in power play save percentage (.899).
Saros has started 38 of the Predators’ 46 games this year, putting him on pace for 67 starts, which would be the second-most single-season starts in franchise history behind Rinne’s 72 during the 2011-12 season.
The 5-foot-11 netminder is also on pace for 42 wins, which would also be the second-most single-season wins in franchise history behind Rinne’s 43 wins in that same 2011-12 season.
“He learned from the best in Pekka Rinne, got a great goaltending coach in Ben Vanderklok and I think just who he is — a humble guy, he works hard, tremendously talented and he plays very consistent and very dependable,” Hynes added. “It’s a great feather in his cap — 100 wins — and it’s great for the organization to have a guy like him that’s your lead dog in net.”
