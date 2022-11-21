Blown third period leads, suspect defensive performances and porous play in goal.
Those three points effectively sum up the first 10 games of the Nashville Predators’ 2022 season.
But game No. 11 is when head coach John Hynes began a roster shakeup. Forward Mark Jankowski was recalled from the AHL, as was defenseman Jordan Gross. Eeli Tolvanen was inserted back into the lineup. And rising prospect Juuso Parssinen was not only promoted to the NHL, but he was planted on the top line and hasn’t looked back since.
Nashville has since taken points in six of eight games — winning five of them — and climbing to within three points of second place in the Central Division.
“I think our game was pretty volatile on the [Nov. 1-10] road trip, and pretty inconsistent even prior to that,” Hynes admitted. “This [homestand] we found ways to win some tight games, but there’s more components to our game. Our power play is coming to life a bit, our penalty kill continues to be strong [and] our 5-on-5 defensive game is getting tighter.
“From an offensive perspective, we’re playing faster in the offensive zone with a little more of a [shoot] mentality. I think when we’re in there, it’s more attacking and threatening than it has been. Those are all components that we want to continue to build.”
Below are a few of the changes that have helped the Predators get back to within striking distance of a playoff spot:
Juuso Parssinen has solidified the top six
The 21-year-old Finn was a standout in everything he did during the offseason — development camp, rookie camp, rookie showcase, training camp and the preseason.
His prowess as a strong two-way forward was evident in Milwaukee, with which he totaled nine points in 10 games for the Admirals before earning his first NHL call-up.
And since arriving in Nashville, Parssinen has done nothing but turn heads. In his NHL debut, he led all forwards in ice time and notched his first NHL goal. Three games later, Parssinen has three goals and five points in four games while centering Nashville’s top line and averaging 16:14 of ice time per night.
“He looks like an NHL player,” forward Filip Forsberg said of Parssinen. “He looks like he’s been doing this for 10 years. He’s one of those Finnish classic two-way centers that you hate playing against when you’re a Swede. But it’s awesome when he’s on your team.”
Added captain Roman Josi: “He makes great plays. He’s a big guy, he’s strong in front, he plays a very mature game, and he’s been a great addition for us.”
Juuse Saros looks like Juuse Saros
Up until mid-November, Saros had had a rough go of things. He had a save percentage below .900 in half of his 10 starts, and he allowed three or more goals in seven of them.
But in his last four starts — all at home — Saros had a save percentage of .923 or better in three of four games with a 2.59 goals-against average. And the Predators have earned points in all four contests.
“The way he started the season, obviously there’s a goal here and a goal there that I’m sure that he’s wanted back. But the way that he’s kept us in games … there’s games when he single-handedly got us points and wins,” Forsberg said. “And on the homestand, he’s been unbelievable for us.”
Josi-McDonagh pairing looks like the real deal
It’s been only two games plus a few random shifts here and there, but the Predators may be onto something with Josi and McDonagh. Switching to the right side proved to be more difficult than initially expected for Mattias Ekholm, who is far too important to the Predators to have playing at anything less than 100 percent.
Then Hynes gave it a go pairing McDonagh with Jeremy Lauzon. The two never could quite get in sync and they had far too many defensive zone turnovers to justify keeping them together. But now, Hynes may have finally pressed the right button.
Josi and McDonagh are one of just four NHL defensive pairings to play 50 minutes together and not allow a goal. The duo have allowed zero goals on 14 high-danger chances against, and they’ve combined for six assists, 13 shots, 13 blocked shots and three takeaways over the last two games.
“I thought it was two good games for them,” Hynes said. “They look like they have some good chemistry together and their skillsets work well together. They communicate — with [Josi] playing the right side, the way that he plays his game he’s obviously such a great offensive defenseman, whether it’s on breakouts or neutral zones. Even though he’s on his backhand, he can do a good job to be able to make plays.
“Then I think in the offensive zone, Ryan has done a good job. When the puck is on his stick if they’re cheating on [Josi], it opens some space up for him to be able to get the puck to the net. But I also think he makes really good, quick decisions when [Josi] is open on the right side and the puck comes a little higher. He’s giving it to him at the right times. Then [Josi] is generating some good shots to the net.”
