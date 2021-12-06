The Montreal Canadiens took the calculated risk of betting on Filip Forsberg being a non-factor after losing his stick with 14 seconds left in overtime Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Left unguarded at the left faceoff dot with a near-wide-open net, Forsberg picked up his stick, skated uncontested toward Canadiens goalie Jake Allen and sniped a shot over his right pad that put the final exclamation point on a 4-3 Nashville Predators OT win.
“I wouldn’t call it a set play, but it has been done before,” Forsberg joked of his game-winning shot.
Added Predators coach John Hynes: “Fil drops [his stick] and picks it up and [Mikael Granlund] comes around and he’s got another great decision, great play, and you have Filip, who’s a scorer right in that situation and one-times the puck right in the net. It’s a high-skill play, a really [heads-up] play by Granlund, great finish by Fil.”
It was Forsberg’s fifth goal in his last three games, and his seventh goal since returning from a upper-body injury on Nov. 24. During that six-game span, only Toronto’s Austin Mathews has as many goals as the Swedish forward, and only six players have more points than his nine.
Forsberg has been on a heater since returning to the Predators lineup — a red-hot streak that includes a two-goal game against Vegas on Nov. 24, a four-goal game against Columbus on Nov. 30 and the game winner against Montreal on Saturday.
Despite missing nine games in November, Forsberg is just two goals behind Matt Duchene’s team lead of 13, and he ranks fifth on the team with 16 points — 10 behind Granlund’s team-high 26 points.
Forsberg and Duchene are the only current Predators who are playing at a point-per-game pace or better.
“He does stuff that not many people can do with the puck,” Predators forward Luke Kunin said of Forsberg. “It’s fun to watch him do what he can do. Nothing really surprises me with him.”
In the nine games pre-injury, Forsberg had four goals and seven points — a 36-goal, 63-point pace. In the six games post-injury, his seven goals and nine points would put him on a 53-goal, 77-point pace.
The closest Forsberg has come to his current point-per-game output was the 2017-18 season when he had 64 points in 67 games.
While it’s unrealistic to expect Forsberg to keep up his current scoring pace for the Predators’ remaining 58 games, it is entertaining to watch him continue to embarrass opposing goalies on a nightly basis. Oh, and he has the added incentive of playing in a contract year.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
