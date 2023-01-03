As the offensively challenged Nashville Predators continue to cycle through ragtag lineup combinations on a game-by-game basis, perhaps at least part of the solution to the team’s scoring problem lies some 570 miles north.
Often found in the Milwaukee Admirals’ top six, Phil Tomasino — one the team’s leading scorers — is riding a hot streak and presumably champing at the bit for a second crack at the NHL.
“I thought he would be back [in Nashville] sooner,” Predators GM David Poile said Tuesday on 102.5 The Game’s Robby & Rexrode. “I know we’re going to give him games before the year is over. … His last two games have been really good and I think he’s getting close to being deserving of a call-up again.
“Who knows if we could do that like we have with some of our younger players from Parssinen to Tommy Novak, who’s played really well so far, and maybe Tomasino is a guy that gets a chance. It’s not a case of if he’s going to play for us, it’s when it’s going to be. He just needs to show a little bit more to deserve and get that opportunity.”
Despite playing 76 NHL games in 2021, and outscoring other forwards including Colton Sissons, Yakov Trenin, Luke Kunin and Nick Cousins, the Predators played the “better for his development” card and sent Tomasino back to Milwaukee at the end of training camp this year.
The move was received by the fan base with as much hostility as confusion.
“Maybe last year we brought him along a little bit too fast,” Poile added. “We really needed some scoring, and he really provided that with [11] goals last year. He didn’t play really high in our lineup, and often times for me as a general manager, you wonder if the path would have been better if we started him down in Milwaukee. Traditionally, we’ve done that with almost every player. He was just off a bit in training camp.”
Through 22 games with the Admirals, Tomasino has eight goals and 18 points, ranking fourth on the Ads in goals and sixth in points. And his five power play assists and two game-winning goals are both second-most on the team.
Tomasino started the year with a bang, tallying five goals and seven points in his first seven games, but he was slowed down slightly by injuries that kept him out for nearly a month.
But as of late, Tomasino appears to have found his scoring touch again, notching a goal and six points in his last four games. In fact, he hasn’t gone longer than two games this year without a point.
As the Predators continue to play lineup Tetris, searching for a spark to ignite their 29th-ranked scoring offense (2.63 goals per game), perhaps it’s time to stop giving sizeable minutes to the Cole Smiths and Mark Jankowskis of the world and start allowing their first-round draft picks to do what they were drafted to do: score goals.
