Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene was a player without a home during his first two years with the franchise.
The high-priced forward bounced around Nashville’s top and second lines, often rotating from center to wing as mixing and matching with different line mates on a game-by-game basis.
But as the Predators transition into the second half of the 2021 season, head coach John Hynes may have stumbled into the perfect spot to maximize Duchene’s skills: On a line with Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund.
“The three of them are really smart offensive players,” Hynes said after Nashville’s 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday. “I think that they are playing the game the right way, they’re getting themselves into opportunities to be able to score. Right now, because they’ve played the right way, they’ve earned the ice time that they’re getting, they’ve earned the situations they’re getting, and it all works hand in hand.”
The trio of Forsberg, Granlund and Duchene have combined for 221 shots for, 32 goals for, 22.8 expected goals for, 220 scoring chances, 84 high-danger chances for, 20 high-danger goals for and 225 offensive-zone faceoffs, according to Natural Stat Trick.
They’ve allowed just 15 goals against and eight high-danger goals against. Oh, and Duchene, Granlund and Forsberg are Nashville’s second-, third- and fifth-leading scorers, respectively.
In Saturday’s win over Detroit, Forsberg assisted on Duchene’s first goal in the second period, and likewise Duchene set up Forsberg’s goal midway through the third period. Of Duchene’s 19 goals this year, Forsberg has assisted on three of them and Granlund on nine.
“Obviously, it’s hard to score in this league,” Duchene said. “And when you have a talented guy that you play with set you up [to score], it’s always nice.”
Despite only playing a total 335:16 minutes of ice time together in 26 of Nashville’s 43 games, the Forsberg-Granlund-Duchene trio are the 19th-best scoring line in the NHL, according to NHL.com’s fantasy rankings.
Keeping all three on the second line has allowed Hynes to give several others including Nick Cousins, Luke Kunin and Philip Tomasino opportunities on Nashville’s top line next to Ryan Johansen, who’s also in the midst of a revival season.
As the Predators saw firsthand last year against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning, depth scoring can take a team far in the playoffs.
“Now, they’re able to produce and have a lot of confidence in themselves and I have a lot of confidence in the trio of them together,” Hynes said. “That’s what you need; players like that that we expect to be able to drive our team and produce offense.”
