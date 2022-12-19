John Hynes showed some promise when he took over a fledgling Nashville Predators team that was 19-15-7 and had lost to the Dallas Stars 4-2 on national television in its first-ever Winter Classic appearance. He guided them to a 16-11-1 run down the stretch before the COVID pandemic canceled the rest of the 2020 season.
But as Hynes nears his three-year mark as head coach of the Nashville Predators, is the franchise further away from being a Stanley Cup contender now than it was when general manager David Poile fired Peter Laviolette in January 2020?
“I don’t think it’s fair [to compare the two] when Peter Laviolette has way, way more experience in comparison to John,” Poile said at the time. “John is one of the best young coaches in the game, he’s up-and-coming and his resume is just getting built. With New Jersey, they were in a different place than we were, and I’m thinking we’re getting John at the right time.”
It may not have been fair to compare the two coaches then, but with Hynes in his fourth season, the Predators can no longer pull the “small sample size” card.
Here is s a side-by-side comparison of the two coach's body of work with Nashville:
Through each coach’s first 195 games, Hynes has two more wins (104 to 102), 15 fewer overtime losses (29 to 14), a slightly better win percentage (.533 to .523), with slightly more offense (2.84 goals per game to 2.76).
Conversely, Laviolette had 13 fewer regulation losses (64 to 77) and a better points percentage (.597 to .569) with a slightly better defense (2.57 goals allowed per game to 2.94).
In three postseason appearances under Hynes, the Predators have won just three of 14 playoff games and haven’t made it out of the first round.
By the end of Laviolette’s third season, Nashville had 23 postseason wins (a .550 playoff win percentage) with four playoff series wins, a Western Conference title, and a Stanley Cup Final appearance. Nashville never missed the playoffs under Laviolette.
With a 12-13-4 record and riding a six-game losing streak, the Predators occupy sixth place in the Central Division and they’re six points back of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The team’s run of eight straight postseason appearances is in jeopardy.
Though Poile sold the players and the fanbase on bringing in “the best young coach out there who’s on the rise and into the prime of his career,” the numbers clearly show hiring Hynes has been a lateral move, at best.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_