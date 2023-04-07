In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talks Nashville Predators.
We discuss:
- Preds' up and down week
- Still alive for the playoffs
- Huge weekend looming
- Winnipeg, Calgary finishes
- A path for John Hynes
- How does Karl Taylor fit into future?
- Thomas Novak, y'all
- Most unexpected seasons in Preds history
- Pride night a huge success
- A message of grace for all involved
