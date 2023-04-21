Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall are joined by Adam Vingan to talk Nashville Predators.
- End-of-season press conference
- John Hynes sits next to David Poile
- Is Barry Trotz keeping Hynes?
- Is there a another move to come?
- Blame Game: First 50 games? State of roster?
- Karl Taylor's role in the future?
- Adam has ONE name for you to know
- What is going to happen to Ryan Johansen?
- Good and bad of the Trotz Takeover
- Experience matters with Trotz
- Our appreciation for David Poile
