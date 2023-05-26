In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators.
- What's taking the Preds so long?
- Openly commit to John Hynes
- History of coaching changes
- Dallas Stars complete disaster
- Jamie Benn, fans embarrassment
- Milwaukee to Conference Finals
- Prospects doing elite things
- What's better than Game 7 OT game-winner?
