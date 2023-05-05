Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators in the latest episode of The Gold Standard.
- A brand new place for Preds coverage!
- Check out NashvilleHockeyNow.com
- Seattle, Florida pull huge upsets
- How does it relate to 2023 Preds?
- How does it relate to 2017 Preds?
- Can anything happen if you "just get in?"
- The extreme abnormality of 2017
- Pros and cons of current format
- Stanley Cup Playoff format fixes
- NHL Draft Lottery coming up
- Odds for Preds (and Blackhawks)
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End. During Preds home and road games get the Jasper's Smash Burger for $10 and beers for only $3! And check out their free game room but please don't put your drinks on the air hockey table and don't trap the puck, thanks!
