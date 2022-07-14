The Nashville Predators began free agency on Wednesday with approximately $9.61 million in cap space and only two glaring holes on the roster: second- and fourth-line forward.
Gone for the taking are most of the NHL's big names — Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux, Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Strome, Dominik Kubalik. But there are still some premium players still available heading into Day 2.
Below is our free agency tracker, keeping you up to date on any Predators’ signings as well as where the team’s restricted and unrestricted free agents end up:
Signed
Devin Cooley, G: signed a one-year, $787,500 deal with the Predators
Jimmy Huntington, F: signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Predators
Roland McKeown, D
Jordan Gross, D
Kevin Gravel, D
RFAs tendered qualifying offers
John Leonard, F
Tommy Novak, F
Cole Smith, F
Yakov Trenin, F
Predators unrestricted free agents
Matt Benning, D: signed a four-year, $5 million deal with the San Jose Sharks
Nick Cousins, F: signed a two-year, $2.2 million deal with the Florida Panthers
Jeremy Davies, D: signed a one-year $750,000 deal with the Buffalo Sabres
David Farrance, D
Rocco Grimaldi, F
Ben Harpur, D
Matt Luff, F: signed with the Detroit Red Wings
David Rittich, G: signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Winnipeg Jets
Kole Sherwood, F
(This story will be updated as more signings are announced)
