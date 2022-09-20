Although he spent only three seasons with the Nashville Predators, P.K. Subban’s profound impact on the franchise ranks right up there at the top.
A catalyst for Nashville’s first-ever Western Conference championship and Stanley Cup Final appearance, Subban announced his retirement on Tuesday morning via social media.
“I never looked at myself or ever felt I was ‘just a hockey player,’” Subban tweeted Tuesday morning. “I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before.
“…A heartfelt appreciation to the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils for each representing organizations with class and integrity.”
Acquired in a June 2016 blockbuster trade with the Canadiens for then-Predators captain Shea Weber, Subban was a larger-than-life personality that brought the franchise into the national spotlight for the first time.
Suddenly, seats in the press box were hard to come by thanks to a surge in the presence of Canadian and national media alike. For a three-year period, the Predators were one of the NHL’s “it” teams.
During his time in Nashville, Subban was a part of many firsts. In his first season, he helped lead the Predators to their first-ever Western Conference Final championship and Stanley Cup Final appearance. During his last two seasons with the team, he helped guide them to the first two Central Division titles and Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history, and team records for wins (53) and points (117) in a season.
Over his 13-year career, Subban tallied 115 goals, 467 points, 140 power play points, 49 power play goals, 18 game-winning goals, and averaged 23:28 of ice time per game. His career accolades include winning the Norris Trophy in 2013, the King Clancy memorial Trophy in 2022, being named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016-2018, the NHL First All-Star Team in 2013 and 2015, the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2018, and the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2011.
As great as he was on the ice, some of Subban’s more memorable moments come through his philanthropy. He helped raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, started the Blue Line Buddies program in Nashville (which he later brought to New Jersey) and donated $50,000 in June 2020 to the daughter of the late George Floyd, Gianna Floyd.
