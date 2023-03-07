Luke Evangelista found the puck on his stick with no one to beat but Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs.
The 21-year-old forward settled the bouncing puck, skated toward the crease, and tapped it in the wide open net for his first career NHL goal and pulling the Nashville Predators to within 3-2.
Though Nashville lost 4-3 in the shootout, a weight was lifted off of Evangelista, who’s now unencumbered by the pressure of chasing his first NHL goal.
“[There was] a lot of shock (and) a pretty big relief,” he told reporters after the game. “I think I had a lot of chances I wasn’t able to bury so to finally see one go in the net was a big relief.
“…I got the puck deep in our zone and I looked and saw we had numbers. I fed Sherwood on the far side He’s a shooter and he rifled one off the pad and it took a great bounce and went right to me. I just held onto it for a half second, went around the goalie, and (tapped it in).”
Evangelista didn’t wait long before notching goal No. 2, which he did just eight minutes later, tying the game 3-3 and sending it to overtime. He also became just the second Predators player to score his first two career goals in the same game, joining defenseman Jordan Gross who did so earlier this season.
“I was getting a couple of chances but I was just gripping (my stick) a little tight,” Evangelista said. “…I’ve felt pretty good about my play and my mentality is just try to earn one, one game at a time, so I felt like I was contributing in other ways. I think at some point, you have to produce, so it was good to get a couple (of goals) there.”
In four games since being recalled from Milwaukee on Feb. 28, Evangelista, who had led the Admirals with 41 points in 49 games, has been a difference-maker for the Predators, averaging 15:03 of ice time per game with two goals, three points, and 10 shots.
“I thought Luke (has) looked good,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He seems to get more and more comfortable and he’s got good offensive instincts. I really like how he competes; he doesn’t shy away in the hard areas of the game and I think his goal was a long time coming. He certainly could have had more prior (to Monday night).”
